Germany's FDP demands fiscal policy change in possible new government - media

BERLIN (Reuters) - The deputy leader of Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP) on Wednesday welcomed conservatives’ plan to nominate Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble as president of the Bundestag as a sign of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s openness to a three-way coalition with the FDP and the pro-environment Greens.

Wolfgang Kubicki told the RND newspaper chain his party would demand a change in fiscal policy as part of such a “Jamaica coalition” - a name referring to the black, yellow and green colours of the Jamaican flag.

“I‘m pleased about the signal of the chancellor in the direction of a possible ‘Jamaica’ coalition,” Kubicki said. “In case the FDP becomes part of the government, a new fiscal policy will be of central importance.”

Kubicki and FDP party leader Christian Lindner have both been mentioned as possible candidates for the finance ministry post.