FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Finance Minister Schaeuble elected to head German parliament
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated a day ago

Former Finance Minister Schaeuble elected to head German parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was elected president of Germany’s Bundestag or lower house of parliament, on Tuesday at its first session after Sept. 24 elections.

Wolfgang Schaeuble of CDU receives applause after he was elected as Bundestagspraesident during the first plenary session of German lower house of Parliament, Bundestag, after a general election in Berlin, Germany, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Schaeuble, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, agreed last month to step aside as finance minister, clearing the way for another party to take the job as part of tricky negotiations to forge a new coalition government.

Schaeuble, 75, is known for his hardline insistence on a balanced budget and his leadership during the euro zone crisis, but he faces new challenges in leading the Bundestag, which will include a far-right party - the Alternative for Germany (AfD) - for the first time in decades.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.