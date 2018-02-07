FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated a day ago

German coalition deal means fundamental change of direction in Europe - Schulz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats, Martin Schulz, on Wednesday hailed a coalition deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives as a watershed moment for European policy.

“You’ll forgive me for thanking Mrs Merkel and Mr Seehofer, especially regarding the European policy chapter of this deal, because what we wrote down in this coalition agreement about the European Union and its future will be a fundamental change of direction in Europe,” Schulz said.

“With this coalition agreement, Germany will take an active and leading role in the European Union again,” Schulz added.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michelle Martin; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Thomas Escritt

