German SPD not ruling out any options for new government
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 11:18 AM / a day ago

German SPD not ruling out any options for new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Social Democrat (SPD) leader Martin Schulz said on Friday that his party broadly agreed it should not rule out any options for a new government and stressed that another conservative tie-up was not a foregone conclusion.

The leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) Martin Schulz leaves after a joint meeting with Horst Seehofer, the head of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and Chancellor Angela Merkel, hosted by the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Schloss Bellevue in Berlin, Germany, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Schulz was speaking after attending a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier late on Thursday that aimed to end political deadlock in Europe’s largest economy.

“What I can tell you is that we discussed the situation in the SPD party board meeting intensively ... Regarding the formation of a new government, there was broad support for not ruling any option out,” Schulz said at the SPD headquarters in Berlin.

He denied he had agreed to a re-run of the conservative alliance that has ruled Germany for the last four years and added that forming another such coalition was “not automatic”.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

