February 7, 2018 / 2:17 PM / a day ago

Merkel's Bavarian ally - coalition deal will help Germany overcome divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Horst Seehofer, leader of the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, said Wednesday’s agreement with Social Democrats offered a positive way to overcome divisions and polarisation in German society.

“We found the right answer to the election results that were so difficult for all of us on Sept. 24, by showing that we understood (the message) and that there will be a change to the status quo,” Seehofer told reporters.

Seehofer, reported to be taking over as interior minister, said the 177-page agreement was well suited to “overcoming the divisions and polarisation in our country” and he viewed the deal as extremely positive.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt

