German SPD leaders vote to start exploratory talks with conservatives
#World News
December 15, 2017 / 2:06 PM / Updated a day ago

German SPD leaders vote to start exploratory talks with conservatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders of Germany’s Social Democrats have voted unanimously to begin exploratory talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives about forming a coalition government, Andreas Nahles, head of the SPD’s parliamentary group, said on Friday.

Nahles said party leaders would work on substantive issues in the talks, with a party conference in January to determine the way forward.

She said the SPD, which suffered its worst post-war election losses in September, planned to enter the talks with an open and constructive attitude with an eye to improving the lives of ordinary Germans.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
