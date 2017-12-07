German SPD votes for talks with Merkel's conservatives

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Social Democratic Party (SPD) members voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to allow their party’s leadership to enter talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a government.

Social Democratic Party (SPD) members vote during an SPD party convention in Berlin, Germany, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The party congress’s vote means leaders can discuss options including a renewed “grand coalition”, an informal cooperation or a formal agreement to tolerate a conservative minority government by not voting down certain parliamentary motions.