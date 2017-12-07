FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German SPD leader seeks end to Schaeuble-style austerity
December 7, 2017 / 12:05 PM / a day ago

German SPD leader seeks end to Schaeuble-style austerity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said on Thursday that it was necessary to invest in a euro zone budget rather than focussing on austerity and added that he did not support a European Union without freedom of movement of people.

Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz speaks during an SPD party convention in Berlin, Germany, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“Our continent can’t afford to have another four years of German policy on Europe like that practiced by Wolfgang Schaeuble,” SPD leader Martin Schulz said, referring to Germany’s former finance minister who became unpopular among struggling euro zone states during his eight years in office due to his focus on austerity.

He was speaking at a congress where the party is debating whether to start talks on joining a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, who shed votes to the far-right in September’s election and failed to form an alliance with two smaller parties.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Writing by Michelle Martin

