SPD leadership recommends party back coalition negotiations

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Social Democrat (SPD) leader Martin Schulz said his party’s leaders agreed unanimously on Friday to recommend to party delegates that they give them a mandate to pursue coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

Before the two groups move to formal coalition negotiations, SPD leaders need to persuade party members to give a green light at a congress planned for Jan. 21.

“I think we have reached excellent results,” Schulz said after the conservatives and SPD agreed a blueprint for formal coalition negotiations in exploratory talks.

“We Social Democrats, in our (leadership) committee, decided unanimously to recommend ... to the party congress to give the party leadership a mandate to pursue coalition negotiations to form a government,” Schulz added.