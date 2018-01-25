FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 12:17 PM / a day ago

German coalition negotiations to begin Friday - party sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Negotiators from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc and the Social Democrats (SPD) will start formal negotiations on forming a new coalition government on Friday, party sources said.

Merkel and Horst Seehofer, who leads her Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) allies, will meet SPD leader Martin Schulz at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) in Berlin, the sources said. Afterwards, a meeting of 15 politicians from the three parties is planned.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel

