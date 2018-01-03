FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's would-be coalition partners optimistic before exploratory talks
January 3, 2018 / 5:32 PM / a day ago

Germany's would-be coalition partners optimistic before exploratory talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) that she hopes to win as coalition partners both said they were optimistic about upcoming talks on possibly forming a government after their leaders met on Wednesday.

“Confidence has risen and we are making an optimistic start,” the parties said in a joint statement after the party and parliamentary caucus leaders of Merkel’s Christian Democrats and her Bavarian conservative allies met with their opposite numbers from the SPD

Exploratory talks, a preliminary to full-blown coalition negotiations, are due to start on Jan. 7 and continue for four days.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrew Heavens

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

