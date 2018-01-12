German would-be coalition partners promise tax relief, arms export bans

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats plan tax relief for citizens of 10 billion euros over the three years to 2021 as well as extra spending on home-building, education and research, a draft agreement showed.

The draft document seen by Reuters, which is subject to change, also contained a pledge not to export arms to countries involved in the war in Yemen - a pledge seemingly targeted at Saudi Arabia, a major buyer of German arms.

The parties also said they did not want to close any chapters in Turkey’s talks on accession to the European Union nor open any new chapters given the state of democracy and human rights in that country.