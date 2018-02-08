EU's Tusk welcomes new German ruling coalition

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union leaders’ chairman, Donald Tusk, welcomed on Thursday the formation of a new ruling coalition under German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying it was “good news”.

“Now it is high time to build an inclusive pan-European Grand Coalition for an ambitious budget, wise agreement on migration and a better Eurozone,” Tusk said on Twitter, making a link between German coalition talks and broader EU policies.

“Perhaps we can also do it within five months,” he added jokingly after Germany took that time to form a new government after national elections.