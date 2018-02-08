FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#World News
February 8, 2018 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

EU's Tusk welcomes new German ruling coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union leaders’ chairman, Donald Tusk, welcomed on Thursday the formation of a new ruling coalition under German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying it was “good news”.

“Now it is high time to build an inclusive pan-European Grand Coalition for an ambitious budget, wise agreement on migration and a better Eurozone,” Tusk said on Twitter, making a link between German coalition talks and broader EU policies.

“Perhaps we can also do it within five months,” he added jokingly after Germany took that time to form a new government after national elections.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.