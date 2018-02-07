FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 9:51 AM / a day ago

German SPD clinch compromise on fix-term contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed to lower to 18 months the limit that employers can set on fixed-term contracts imposed without justification, down from 24 months under current rules, a source involved in coalition negotiations said on Wednesday.

The SPD had vowed to lower the limit on fixed-term contracts to give employees more security, a measure that had been opposed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives who said it limits the hiring and firing flexibility firms need to stay competitive.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

