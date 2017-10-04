FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Majority of Germans want Merkel's conservatives, FDP, Greens to form government
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 15 days ago

Majority of Germans want Merkel's conservatives, FDP, Greens to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves during German Unification Day celebrations in Mainz, Germany, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - More than half of Germans, 57 percent, want a three-way coalition between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens to govern their country, a Forsa survey for Stern magazine showed on Wednesday.

Merkel’s conservatives emerged from a Sept. 24 national election as the biggest party but in need of a partner or partners to form a government.

A “Jamaica” coalition of the conservatives, FDP and Greens - so called because their black, yellow and green colours, which match those of the Jamaican flag - is untested at the national level but is shaping up to be the most likely option.

The Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Merkel’s ruling coalition for the last four years, want to go into opposition after suffering their worst result since 1933.

Only 26 percent of Germans wanted a continuation of the ‘grand coalition’ between conservatives and SPD, the survey of 1,003 people conducted between Sept. 28 and 29 showed.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.