Rail traffic resumes at Berlin station after fire, cause unknown
December 31, 2017 / 1:41 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Rail traffic resumes at Berlin station after fire, cause unknown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Long-distance rail traffic resumed at the busy Berlin Zoo train station on Sunday after firefighters extinguished a fire that had caused large amounts of smoke, though local railway traffic remained halted, German federal police said on Twitter.

A firefighter stands outside the Berlin's Zoo train station after a large amount of smoke was detected and several people were rescued from the scene in Berlin, Germany, December 31, 2017. REUTERS/Hanibal Hanschke

Fifteen people were rescued from the smoke-filled platform, and one was being treated for light injuries, a fire department spokesman told broadcaster N24.

The spokesman said he had no details on the cause of the fire.

Germany remains on high alert for possible attacks by militant Islamists a year after a failed Tunisian asylum seeker killed 12 people in an attack on a Berlin Christmas market located a short distance from the Zoo train station.

German media earlier showed smoke billowing from the large station, which also houses numerous shops and fast food restaurants as well as public transportation lines.

The entire station was evacuated for some time, a spokeswoman for railway operator Deutsche Bahn told Reuters.

Reporting by Christian Ruettger and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones

