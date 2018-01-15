FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany to include yuan in FX reserves - central banker
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 15, 2018 / 5:10 AM / 2 days ago

Germany to include yuan in FX reserves - central banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Germany's central bank has decided to include China's currency, the yuan CNY=CFXS, in its foreign exchange reserves, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said in Hong Kong on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Deutsche Bundesbank Executive Board Member Andreas Dombret attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

“I can today say that also the German central bank, the Bundesbank, has decided to include renminbi in our currency reserves,” Dombret told a finance forum.

The European Central Bank in June switched 500 million euros worth of its U.S. dollar reserves into yuan, reflecting the increased use of the Chinese currency and Beijing’s importance as one of the euro area’s biggest trading partners.

Reporting by Michelle Chen; Writing by John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.