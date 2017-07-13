FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
German foreign minister cancels Thursday appearance for health reasons - statement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 25 days ago

German foreign minister cancels Thursday appearance for health reasons - statement

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel attends a joint news conference with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (not pictured) in Doha, July 4, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel cancelled a planned appearance alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday because of health reasons, the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

Gabriel had been due to attend a public ceremony celebrating German-Russian youth exchanges alongside Lavrov, with whom he would later have given a news conference. The ministry said State Secretary Markus Ederer would replace Gabriel at the first event, while the news conference would be cancelled.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.