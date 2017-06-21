Germany expects extension of EU sanctions against Russia - senior official

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union leaders are likely to agree on an extension of sanctions against Russia imposed over Moscow's support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, a senior German government official said on Wednesday.

"I expect there will be an extension," said the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.

The bloc's sanctions on Moscow restrict the Russian banking sector's access to international money markets and ban most arms trading with Russia, as well as the sale of some energy-related equipment and technology.

The sanctions are due to expire at the end of July but diplomats have suggested they would be rolled over for another six months after the EU leaders' summit on Thursday and Friday.