2 months ago
Germany expects extension of EU sanctions against Russia - senior official
June 21, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 months ago

Germany expects extension of EU sanctions against Russia - senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union leaders are likely to agree on an extension of sanctions against Russia imposed over Moscow's support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, a senior German government official said on Wednesday.

"I expect there will be an extension," said the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an EU summit in Brussels.

The bloc's sanctions on Moscow restrict the Russian banking sector's access to international money markets and ban most arms trading with Russia, as well as the sale of some energy-related equipment and technology.

The sanctions are due to expire at the end of July but diplomats have suggested they would be rolled over for another six months after the EU leaders' summit on Thursday and Friday.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

