FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
All clear in Berlin after police find laundry in suspect bag
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 2 months ago

All clear in Berlin after police find laundry in suspect bag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin police gave the all clear following a security alert in the German capital on Thursday after a suspicious suitcase was found only to contain laundry, a spokesman said.

Police re-opened the street near Alexanderplatz station that had been closed while security specialists made checks and all train services resumed after some disruption.

Earlier, Berlin's transport authority had told passengers on a local train there was a delay due to a bomb threat at one of the city's stations.

Germany is on high alert after Islamist attacks in Britain, France and Belgium. In December, a failed asylum-seeker from Tunisia rammed a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Reuters TV; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel and Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.