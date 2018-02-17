FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World News
February 17, 2018 / 11:49 AM / a day ago

Diplomats drop plans for four-way meeting on Ukraine in Munich - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Officials from Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia have dropped plans to hold a four-way meeting on the violence and ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a diplomatic source said on Saturday.

A meeting initially scheduled on Friday was scrapped due to scheduling conflicts after German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel unexpectedly had to return to Berlin after the release of a German-Turkish journalist from a Turkish prison.

The officials were now conducting bilateral meetings instead of meeting in a larger group, diplomatic sources said.

“Ukraine was an intense topic of discussion” during one such bilateral meeting between Gabriel and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, a German diplomatic source said.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.