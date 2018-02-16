Four-way meeting on Ukraine called off - MSC spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Senior officials from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France will not meet as planned on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) to discuss the crisis in eastern Ukraine, a spokesman for the annual conference said.

The meeting was called off due to scheduling conflicts after German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel unexpectedly had to fly back to Berlin to participate in a news conference about the release of a German-Turkish journalist from a Turkish prison, a source close to Gabriel said.

It was not immediately clear if the meeting could be rescheduled during the conference, which runs through Sunday.