February 17, 2018 / 12:19 PM / a day ago

Russia's Lavrov says reports on U.S. election interference 'just blather'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declined to comment on Saturday on U.S. indictments of 13 Russians and three Russian companies in what Washington sees as a criminal and espionage conspiracy to tamper with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied any effort to influence the U.S. election.

Lavrov echoed that tone, telling participants at the annual Munich Security Conference that even U.S. Vice President Michael Pence and others had raised questions about the U.S. investigation. “So until we see the facts, everything else is just blather,” he said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Carrel

