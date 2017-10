BERLIN (Reuters) - There are no indications that a man detained on Saturday in Munich on suspicion of stabbing several people in the German city had acted out of religious or political motives, the head of the police force said on Saturday.

A special German police officer is pictured at the site where earlier a man injured several people in a knife attack in Munich, Germany, October 21, 2017.

Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae told a news conference that he suspects the man has mental health problems.