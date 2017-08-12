Munich trade fair firm committed to Turkey despite blacklist - Welt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German trade fair operator Messe Muenchen said it was committed to its operations in Turkey despite having been on a Turkish blacklist of German companies suspected of backing terrorism.

"We do not question our engagement there," Klaus Dittrich, chairman and chief executive of Messe Muenchen, told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. "We are not expanding there for the time being but we are not pulling out."

Turkey was reported last month to have given Berlin a list of almost 700 German firms it was targeting for suspected links to last year's coup attempt. Turkey denied it had given Germany such a list.

Three weeks ago, Germany said Turkey had formally withdrawn the blacklist, blaming it on a "communications problem".

Dittrich said Messe Muenchen had "evidently" been on this list.

Messe Muenchen currently holds two events in Istanbul: transportation and logistics fair Logitrans and environmental technology fair IFAT Eurasia.