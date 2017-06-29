FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Erdogan events in Germany outside G20 would be "inappropriate" - Gabriel
June 29, 2017 / 7:51 AM / a month ago

Erdogan events in Germany outside G20 would be "inappropriate" - Gabriel

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, April 25, 2017.Umit Bektas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRASNODAR, Russia (Reuters) - The German government believes it would be inappropriate for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to make public appearances in Germany outside the G20 summit given current tensions between the two NATO allies, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Gabriel told reporters travelling with him in Russia that Turkey had officially requested permission on Wednesday for Erdogan to address Turkish citizens living in Germany during his visit, despite his express advice to Ankara two weeks ago to skip a formal request.

Gabriel said the German government did not want Turkish citizens and dual nationals living in Germany to be riled up.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt

