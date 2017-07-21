Turkish PM says dismisses Berlin criticism, says Turkey as safe as Germany

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yilidirm on Friday dismissed comments by German authorities that he said were aimed at sowing doubt among investors, adding that Turkey was just as Germany.

Yildirim's comments to reporters after Friday prayers, came after Berlin warned its citizens that travelling and working in Turkey carried security risks.

Yildirim also said Turkey wanted Germany to take measures against militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the network of the U.S.-based cleric it blames for last July's failed coup.