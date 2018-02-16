Turkish court accepts indictment against journalist Yucel, decides to release him - Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court has accepted an indictment seeking up to 18 years in jail for German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel and decided to release him from custody pending trial, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Yucel, a reporter for German newspaper Die Welt, was taken into custody a year ago on suspicion of spreading propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation. He denied the accusation. The German Foreign Ministry earlier confirmed his release.