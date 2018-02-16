Merkel welcomes release of Turkish-German journalist Yucel

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday welcomed the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel and called on Ankara to guarantee fast judicial proceedings for other German citizens still being held in Turkish custody.

“I‘m pleased just as many, many others that (Deniz Yucel) was able to leave jail today,” Merkel said during a news conference in Berlin.

“We know that there are also other cases of people, maybe not as prominent, who remain in custody, and also for them we hope that there will be fast and constitutional judicial proceedings.”