a month ago
German jobless total unexpectedly rises in June
#Business News
June 30, 2017 / 8:27 AM / a month ago

German jobless total unexpectedly rises in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People wait inside a job centre in Berlin April 1, 2008.Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of unemployed Germans rose unexpectedly in June, the Federal Labour Office said on Friday, linking the surprise rise to a mild winter that had caused a fall in the number of people out of work.

The jobless total rose by 7,000 to 2.547 million in seasonally adjusted terms, data showed, confounding the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 10,000. The increase was the first rise since March 2016.

"The positive effects of an unusually mild winter weather which had led to a recovery in spring have been balanced out," the office said in a statement.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.7 percent, the lowest level since reunification in 1990 and in line with the Reuters poll. Unadjusted figures showed the number of unemployed fell by 25,000 in June.

"Employment and firms' demand for new workers have again risen strongly," said Detlef Scheele, head of the Labour Office.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

