German car sales up 1.5 percent in July despite diesel slump - KBA

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Sales of diesel cars in Germany fell 12.7 percent in July, a month when overall demand for cars rose 1.5 percent, German vehicle authority KBA said on Wednesday.

Passenger car sales reached 283,080 in Europe’s largest car market, despite Volkswagen recording a 13.2 percent decline in sales last month, KBA said. Mercedes-Benz posted the biggest gains, increasing sales by 18.1 percent, when compared to the same period a year earlier.

Falling sales of diesel cars led to an increase in carbon dioxide emissions.

Average emissions per vehicle rose by 0.4 percent, to 128.4 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre, KBA said. Diesel vehicles produce about 20 percent less carbon dioxide then petrol-engined cars.