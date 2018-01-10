FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union demands 6 percent higher pay or more time off at Deutsche Post
#Business News
January 10, 2018 / 1:35 PM / a day ago

Union demands 6 percent higher pay or more time off at Deutsche Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German labour union Verdi is demanding a 6 percent wage increase or more time off for around 130,000 workers at postal and logistics group Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), it said on Wednesday.

“Economically, Deutsche Post is doing brilliantly,” Verdi chief negotiator Andrea Kocsis said. “Now it is time to share this success with employees.”

    Its proposal is similar to a recent wage agreement struck at rail operator Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL], which allowed workers to choose whether they wanted to have higher wages, a shorter work week or additional vacation days. At the time, more than half of affected staff picked more days over more money.

    In wage talks for the industrial sector in Germany, working hours have also become a sticking point, prompting tens of thousands of metals and engineering workers to down their tools this week.

    Wage talks between Verdi and Deutsche Post’s management are due to start on Jan. 23.

    Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
