German SPD agrees to talks with conservatives, outcome open - Schulz
December 15, 2017 / 2:21 PM / Updated a day ago

German SPD agrees to talks with conservatives, outcome open - Schulz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed to exploratory talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, SPD leader Martin Schulz said, though the process would not automatically result in an agreement to form a new ruling coalition.

Schulz told reporters that Germany needed a new governance culture and that any agreement to govern with conservatives would require changes from the conservative-SPD ‘grand coalition’ that ruled Germany for the past four years.

He said exploratory talks would begin next month, with a party congress penciled in for Jan. 14 to consider a possible return to the two-way coalition. He said a minority government or other options remained possible.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Michelle Martin; Writing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
