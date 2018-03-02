FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 2:18 PM / a day ago

Getlink cheers Atlantia's entry in its capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Channel tunnel operator Getlink (GETP.PA) on Friday said it welcomed the purchase by Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI) of a 15.49 percent stake in its capital as a sign of confidence.

“The arrival of Atlantia, a major player in the infrastructure world, is fantastic news, a sign of stability and very positive for our shareholders and our staff,” Getlink CEO Jacques Gounon said in a statement.

    “This position shows great confidence in the future of Getlink and opens up very constructive opportunities for development,” he added.

    Atlantia said on Friday it had bought a 15.49 percent stake in Getlink for over 1 billion euros (891.85 million pounds), becoming the top investor in the operator of the tunnel between Britain and Continental Europe.

    Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White

