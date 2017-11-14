Ghana assembly passes bill setting up anti-graft agency - officials

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s parliament passed a bill on Tuesday to set up an agency to investigate corruption involving suspects in both the public and private sector, a parliamentary staffer said on Tuesday.

The house passed the act by a large majority, Ebenezer Djietror told Reuters, after agreeing proposals to establish the independence of the head of the special prosecuting agency.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, who assumed office in January pledging to protect public funds, had proposed to establish a special prosecutor to try corruption cases and other criminal wrongdoing, including violations of public procurement.

The government of Akufo-Addo, a former opposition leader, has accused its predecessors of malfeasance in award of cocoa sector contracts amounting to millions of dollars. Ghana is the world’s second largest cocoa producer after Ivory Coast.

“It was almost a unanimous vote in favour of the bill,” Djietror said adding that leading opposition members prominently backed the passage.

The law authorises the president to appoint the special prosecutor, nominated by the attorney-general. Akufo-Addo is expected to give assent to the law next week, another official said.