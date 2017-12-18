Givaudan to buy French fragrance company Expressions Parfumées​

ZURICH (Reuters) - Givaudan (GIVN.S) has entered into exclusive negotiations to buy French fragrance developer Expressions Parfumees for an undisclosed sum​, the Swiss company said on Monday.

The logo Givaudan, the world's biggest fragrance and flavours maker is seen at a plant in Kemptthal, Switzerland July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Expressions Parfumees’ business would have represented approximately 56.6 million euros ($66.57 million) of extra sales to Givaudan’s results in 2016 on a proforma basis, Geneva-based Givaudan said.

Givaudan said it plans to fund the transaction from existing resources and expects to complete the deal in the first half of 2018.