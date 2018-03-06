GKN says has received many approaches since Melrose bid

LONDON (Reuters) - UK engineering company GKN (GKN.L) has received many approaches and had conversations with other companies since buy-out firm Melrose Industries (MRON.L) launched a takeover bid, GKN Chief Executive Anne Stevens said.

GKN Finance Director Jos Sclater, speaking to British lawmakers alongside Stevens, said GKN’s share price showed that investors did not think the Melrose bid would be successful on its current terms.