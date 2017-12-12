FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore restarts Katanga copper mine, sees 150,000 T in 2018
#Business News
December 12, 2017 / 1:56 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Glencore restarts Katanga copper mine, sees 150,000 T in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore said on Tuesday its Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo produced its first copper cathodes on Monday as it restarts after output was suspended in 2015.

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Chief Financial Officer Steven Kalmin told an investors presentation that 150,000 tonnes of copper output was expected next year and 300,000 tonnes in 2019 from its unit Katanga Mining.

Cobalt production was forecast at 11,000 tonnes in 2018 and 34,000 tonnes the following year.

Glencore suspended mining two years ago to help balance the market after copper prices slumped to the lowest levels in more than six years.

Reporting by Eric Onstad and Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
