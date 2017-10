A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar held its modest losses against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as sales of domestic existing homes unexpectedly fell 1.7 percent in August to their weakest level in a year.

At 10:10 a.m. (1410 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six major currencies was down 0.04 percent at 91.773, which was far above a 2-1/2 year low of 91.011 recorded on Sept. 8.