NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar stayed weaker versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as data showed domestic home construction fell for a second straight month in August, rekindling some concerns about the U.S. housing sector.

At 8:41 a.m. (1241 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against six currencies was down 0.24 percent at 91.821, which was not far its earlier low of 91.765.