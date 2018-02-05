FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
February 5, 2018 / 9:00 AM / a day ago

Global pension fund assets hit record $41.3 trillion in 2017 - study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Global institutional pension fund assets in the world’s 22 biggest markets hit a record $41.3 trillion (£29.22 trillion) in 2017, a study on Monday showed.

Total assets grew $4.8 trillion over the year, the study by the Thinking Ahead Institute, a global not-for-profit member organisation, and consultants Willis Towers Watson said, the largest yearly growth in dollar terms in the last 20 years.

Hong Kong pension assets saw the strongest growth, rising 21 percent in local currency terms, the report said, helped by strong stock market gains, including a 40 percent return in Hong Kong-listed equities.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
