Global stocks fall on Trump's North Korea warning; dollar up after data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An index of stocks across the globe slipped on Tuesday after touching a record high, following U.S. President Donald Trump's warning that North Korean threats "will be met with fire and fury," while the dollar rose against a basket of peers after U.S. job openings jumped to a record high in June.

The S&P 500 turned negative and hit a session low after Trump said North Korea "best not make any more threats to the United States."

Earlier, Pyongyang said it was ready to give Washington a "severe lesson" with its strategic nuclear force in response to any U.S. military action.

"Trump's response was aggressive and that's why the (stock) market turned lower," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O’Neil Securities.

The iShares MSCI South Korea Capped exchange traded fund (EWY.P) fell in a volume spike and ended down 0.85 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 33.08 points, or 0.15 percent, to 22,085.34, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.99 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,474.92 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.31 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,370.46.

A widely followed measure of market anxiety .VIX jumped late in the day to close at its highest in nearly a month. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 0.18 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.19 percent after touching a record intraday high.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.29 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.13 percent higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.30 percent.

DOLLAR HOLDS GAINS

The dollar pared gains slightly after Trump's North Korea comments, still supported by the job market data which underscored the view that the Federal Reserve has ammunition to continue on its tighter monetary policy path. A strong jobs report last Friday gave the dollar index .DXY its strongest daily performance this year.

The job openings data "were certainly the latest metric to highlight tightening labour market conditions in the U.S. and to that extent that's certainly a dollar-positive data," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The Wall St sign is picture in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., August 2, 2017. Carlo Allegri

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.23 percent, with the euro EUR= down 0.39 percent to $1.1747.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2986, down 0.35 percent on the day.

But the safe-haven Japanese yen strengthened 0.33 percent versus the greenback at 110.39 per dollar.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields spiked higher following the jobs data but pared gains after Trump's remarks on North Korea.

The 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.2655 percent, from 2.257 percent late on Monday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.8451 percent, from 2.837 percent late on Monday.

Oil prices settled lower after a volatile session on increasing exports from key OPEC producers and news of lower crude shipments from Saudi Arabia. Crude briefly pared losses in late trading after U.S. inventories fell more than expected last week.

U.S. crude CLcv1 fell 0.55 percent to $49.12 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $52.03, down 0.65 percent on the day.

Gold prices turned higher after unease over North Korea, reversing the downward move after the jobs data lifted the dollar.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.2 percent to $1,260.26 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.09 percent to $1,265.80 an ounce.

Copper CMCU3 rose 1.05 percent to $6,481.50 a tonne.