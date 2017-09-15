FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. stock futures drop, yen gains after North Korea's missile launch
September 14, 2017 / 12:59 AM / a month ago

U.S. stock futures drop, yen gains after North Korea's missile launch

Hideyuki Sano

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures dipped and the yen rose in a knee-jerk reaction after North Korea fired a missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, in a sign Pyongyang has no plan to change its course after a renewed international sanction.

U.S. stock futures ESc1 fell 0.25 percent while U.S. Treasuries futures TYc1 rose 4/32 in price.

Nikkei futures traded in Chicago NIYZ7 suggested Nikkei average .N225 could fall about 0.2 percent.

The dollar fell to as low as 109.55 yen JPY= from around 110.20 in late U.S. trade on Thursday and last stood at 109.90 yen.

North Korea early on Friday fired an unidentified missile eastward from the Sunan district in its capital. Japanese government said it fell into seas about 2,000 kilometres east of Cape Erimo in Northern Japan.

Editing by Cynthia Osterman

