FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. stock futures drop, yen gains after North Korea's missile launch
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2017 / 12:59 AM / a month ago

U.S. stock futures drop, yen gains after North Korea's missile launch

Hideyuki Sano

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures dipped and the yen rose in a knee-jerk reaction after North Korea fired a missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, in a sign Pyongyang has no plan to change its course after a renewed international sanction.

U.S. stock futures ESc1 fell 0.25 percent while U.S. Treasuries futures TYc1 rose 4/32 in price.

Nikkei futures traded in Chicago NIYZ7 suggested Nikkei average .N225 could fall about 0.2 percent.

The dollar fell to as low as 109.55 yen JPY= from around 110.20 in late U.S. trade on Thursday and last stood at 109.90 yen.

North Korea early on Friday fired an unidentified missile eastward from the Sunan district in its capital. Japanese government said it fell into seas about 2,000 kilometres east of Cape Erimo in Northern Japan.

Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.