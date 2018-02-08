FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Autos
February 8, 2018 / 6:46 AM / 2 days ago

GM's January China vehicle sales climb 14.5 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM) sales in China last month increased 14.5 percent from a year earlier to 367,712 vehicles, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

The results compare to a 13.1 percent year-on-year increase in volume GM achieved in December.

GM’s sales volume in 2017 was 4.04 million vehicles, up 4.4 percent from the same period a year ago.

The company did not disclose a forecast for its sales this year in the world’s biggest auto market.

Reporting By Norihiko ShirouzuEditing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.