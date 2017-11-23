FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property website ZPG ends pursuit of rival GoCompare
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 23, 2017 / 4:08 PM / a day ago

Property website ZPG ends pursuit of rival GoCompare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British real estate website ZPG Plc (ZPG.L) said on Thursday it does not plan to make a further offer for rival GoCompare (GOCO.L), a week after GoCompare rejected its $600 million takeover approach.

GoCompare had rejected ZPG’s approach saying the offer “does not reflect the strong ‎growth prospects of the company.” GoCompare made its debut on the London stock market a year ago following its demerger from insurer Esure (ESUR.L),

Shares in GoCompare were down about 5.2 percent at 1536 GMT while ZPG shares were down marginally.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.