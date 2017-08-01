FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Price comparison website Gocompare first-half profit up on higher marketing margins
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
#Business News
August 1, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 6 days ago

Price comparison website Gocompare first-half profit up on higher marketing margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc (GOCO.L) said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.

The company, which demerged from British insurer esure Group Plc (ESUR.L) in November, said adjusted operating profit rose to 17.5 million pounds for the six months ended June 30 from 14.4 million pounds.

Gocompare, which helps customers compare rates of insurance policies and financial products and energy tariffs, said its marketing margin rose to 39.6 percent from 34.5 percent last year.

The company said revenue rose 4.1 percent to 75.8 million pounds in the period.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

