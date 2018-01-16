FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 3:46 PM / Updated a day ago

Goldman's commodities revenue fell 75 percent in 2017 - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is expected to report a 75 percent fall in 2017 commodities trading revenue to its lowest on record, hurt by losses in gas and power, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

    Goldman's commodities performance is expected to fall behind that of rival Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) results, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2DjPNe8

    Goldman Sachs reports fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, while Morgan Stanley’s report is due Thursday.

    Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

