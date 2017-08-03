Indonesian Masters named final event in Asian Tour season

(Reuters) - The Indonesian Masters has been named the final event of this year's Asian Tour, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The seventh edition of the tournament will be held from Dec. 14-17 at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club and determine the Asian Tour Order of Merit winner, who receives direct entry into the British Open and World Golf Championships next year.

"On behalf of the Asian Tour I would like to welcome the Indonesian Masters as our new season-ending event, something that will further strengthen the foundations of the tournament," Jimmy Masrin, founder of the Indonesian Masters and chairman of the Asian Tour, said in a statement.

"This year promises to be the biggest and best Indonesian Masters and a thrilling finale to the season. The tournament has quickly grown to become one of the premier events in the region and an exciting future lies ahead."

England's Lee Westwood won the tournament a record three times in 2011, 2012 and 2015. Thai Poom Saksansin lifted the trophy last year with a five-shot victory to clinch his first Asian Tour title.