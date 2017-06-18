FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Golf - Malaysian Fung celebrates Father's Day with maiden title
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 18, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 2 months ago

Golf - Malaysian Fung celebrates Father's Day with maiden title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Malaysia's Nicholas Fung held his nerve to secure a narrow victory at the Queen's Cup in Thailand on Sunday and celebrated Father's Day by dedicating his maiden Asian Tour title to his dad.

The overnight leader carded a four-under-par 67 in the final round for a four-day, 15-under-par total of 269 and edged local hope Jazz Janewattananond by one stroke.

The 27-year-old bogeyed the second to lose his overnight lead but regained his advantage when he birdied the 16th and 17th holes and then sunk a four-foot par putt to keep his nose ahead of Janewattananond, who hit a bogey-free 66.

"It's a special gift for my father," Fung said with his dad En Ping also in attendance at the Santiburi Samui Country Club in Koh Samui. "I won an Asian Development Tour event in Malaysia which was on my mum's birthday and this week, winning on Father's Day is important.

"He's taught me a lot since I was young. He brought me to the golf course, taught me how to be a better golfer and how to be a confident person to face the future.

"I just followed his advice and thanks to him, he guided me all the way until today to win this tournament. I'm sure he's very happy. We did it on the right day."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.